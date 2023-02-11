Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 680,800 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the January 15th total of 2,514,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GENGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 144,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,930. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

