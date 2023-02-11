Gemini Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $598.26 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $598.26 million and approximately $475,447.30 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

