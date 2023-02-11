Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Oppenheimer

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GNSS. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genasys from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Genasys Stock Performance

Genasys stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. Genasys has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Genasys had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Analysts forecast that Genasys will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Genasys by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 258,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genasys by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in Genasys by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 591,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

