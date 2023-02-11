General Electric (NYSE:GE) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th.

General Electric has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Electric to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

NYSE:GE opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $84.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

