Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Short Interest Update

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 5,916.5% from the January 15th total of 36,400 shares. Currently, 20.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Genius Group Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GNS opened at $6.28 on Friday. Genius Group has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Genius Group alerts:

Genius Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.