Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

GEOS stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.46. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $7.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Geospace Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,529,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

