Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Geospace Technologies Stock Performance
GEOS stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.46. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $7.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geospace Technologies (GEOS)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.