Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Up 7.7%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) was up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 117,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 287,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GETY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,061,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.