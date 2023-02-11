Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 28th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

