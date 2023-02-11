Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the January 15th total of 302,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Global X Cannabis ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:POTX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.25. 32,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,300. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.
Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
