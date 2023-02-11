Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the January 15th total of 302,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Global X Cannabis ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POTX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.25. 32,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,300. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 5,250.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.