Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Down 55.2% in January

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFAS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 27,387 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EFAS remained flat at $14.20 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,029. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

