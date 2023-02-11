Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLLI remained flat at $10.27 on Friday. 1,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,178. Globalink Investment has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalink Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalink Investment by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 122,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

