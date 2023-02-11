Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.45.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

