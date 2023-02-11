Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.0 %

GBDC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.69. 684,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,542. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 194.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

