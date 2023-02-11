Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.0 %

GBDC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. 684,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 194.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 776.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 146,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

