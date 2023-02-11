Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Announces Earnings Results

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 1.1 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.