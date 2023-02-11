Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $26,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after buying an additional 873,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,843,000 after purchasing an additional 273,777 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,630,000 after purchasing an additional 156,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $245.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $286.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

