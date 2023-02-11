Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.46% of Western Union worth $23,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Western Union by 13,546.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,856 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $26,384,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Western Union by 2,258.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,544 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of WU opened at $14.05 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

