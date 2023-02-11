Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Bank of Montreal worth $36,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 45.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $603,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 248,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,899,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

