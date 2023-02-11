Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 56,649 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 56,649 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Sensata Technologies worth $32,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 52.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,466,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,761,000 after purchasing an additional 765,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 90.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,093,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 519,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 476,320 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ST. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ST opened at $51.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $59.53.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

