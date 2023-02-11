Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of General Motors worth $27,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Stories

