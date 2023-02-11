Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 81,189 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,680,502 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 81,189 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $35,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lyft by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lyft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.25 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $44.50.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

