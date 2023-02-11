Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Graph Blockchain Stock Down 21.2 %
Shares of Graph Blockchain stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Graph Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.26.
Graph Blockchain Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graph Blockchain (REGRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Graph Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graph Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.