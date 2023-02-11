Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after purchasing an additional 173,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,673,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,099,000 after purchasing an additional 101,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $34,986,000 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
K stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
