Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.4% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,400 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after acquiring an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $7,930,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,371,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,241,000 after purchasing an additional 381,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 62.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 380,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.97.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.