Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $363.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.99. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Argus cut their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.