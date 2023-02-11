Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

