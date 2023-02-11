Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $146.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

