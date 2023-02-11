Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414 shares in the company, valued at $129,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

NYSE:CACI opened at $301.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $240.02 and a 1-year high of $319.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18 EPS for the current year.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

