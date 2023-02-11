Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BankUnited worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 73.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $45.86.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $41.29.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

