Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Blackbaud worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 51.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of BLKB opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -98.58, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.