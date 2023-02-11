Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 291 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,778,000 after acquiring an additional 919,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,882,000 after buying an additional 371,526 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $57,084,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,350 shares of company stock worth $27,919,671. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $183.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.62 and a 200-day moving average of $168.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

