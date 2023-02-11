Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Crane worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Crane by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Crane by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Crane by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $121.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

