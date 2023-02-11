Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 960 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Flowserve worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 107.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,231,000 after buying an additional 6,777,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,703,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Flowserve by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,604,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,198,000 after purchasing an additional 383,436 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,840,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $36.64 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Mizuho raised their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

