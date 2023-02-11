Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.11.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 23.25.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

