Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.75 price target on the stock.

GRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Up 16.3 %

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

