Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $119.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.53. The stock has a market cap of $490.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

