Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $593.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

