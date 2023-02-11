Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,101 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 0.5% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Shares of AMT opened at $216.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.27 and a 200 day moving average of $227.68. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

