Grin Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Grin has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $808,004.65 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,848.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00431902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00098184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.00738884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00570285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

