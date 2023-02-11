GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSI Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

