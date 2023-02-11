Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 133,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $141.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.62.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.