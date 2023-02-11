Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,776 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of UL opened at $49.94 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

