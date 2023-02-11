Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,054 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 678,909 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,102,000 after acquiring an additional 433,343 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,674,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,124,000 after acquiring an additional 344,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,452,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00.

