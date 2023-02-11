Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,054 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 678,909 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,102,000 after acquiring an additional 433,343 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,674,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,124,000 after acquiring an additional 344,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,452,000.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFAT stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.