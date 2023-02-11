Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $88,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $159.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $212.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.