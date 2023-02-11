Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $91,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 24.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 769,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.1% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.44.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DG opened at $229.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.32. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.