Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,045,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $186.75 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $945,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,581,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,508,499 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.