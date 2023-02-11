Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,274,000 after acquiring an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 18.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 11.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 177,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $105.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

