Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 409 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 409 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after buying an additional 919,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,882,000 after buying an additional 371,526 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $57,084,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $183.80 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,161,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,350 shares of company stock valued at $27,919,671. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

