Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $76,000 Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRBN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,950.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 453,476 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,222,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,864,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 326,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,743,000.

NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $39.07 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $54.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76.

