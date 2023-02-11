Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA stock opened at $299.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.54. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

